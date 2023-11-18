Should you bet on Pavel Zacha to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Zacha stats and insights

In five of 15 games this season, Zacha has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

On the power play, Zacha has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He has a 17.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 59 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Zacha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 17:27 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 22:41 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:41 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:11 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:17 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 21:10 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:50 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 19:57 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:37 Away W 3-0

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

