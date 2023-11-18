The LIU Post Pioneers should come out on top in their matchup versus the Stonehill Skyhawks at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Stonehill vs. LIU Post Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction LIU Post (-0.9) 49.1 LIU Post 25, Stonehill 24

Week 12 NEC Predictions

Stonehill Betting Info (2022)

LIU Post Betting Info (2022)

The Pioneers put together a 7-3-0 ATS record last season.

In Pioneers games last season, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Skyhawks vs. Pioneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Stonehill 21.0 31.1 16.3 28.3 23.3 32.5 LIU Post 19.3 25.0 25.0 24.3 15.5 25.5

