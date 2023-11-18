The Stonehill Skyhawks (4-5) hit the road for an NEC clash against the LIU Post Pioneers (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at W.B. Mason Stadium.

Stonehill is putting up 319.6 yards per game on offense (93rd in the FCS), and rank 86th on the other side of the ball, yielding 379.9 yards allowed per game. From an offensive angle, LIU Post is generating 19.3 points per game (100th-ranked). It ranks 50th in the FCS on defense (25 points given up per game).

For more specifics of this contest, including where and how to watch on NEC Front Row, continue reading.

Stonehill vs. LIU Post Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: North Easton, Massachusetts

North Easton, Massachusetts Venue: W.B. Mason Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Stonehill vs. LIU Post Key Statistics

Stonehill LIU Post 319.6 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.1 (95th) 379.9 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.5 (72nd) 162.3 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.4 (32nd) 157.2 (108th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 135.7 (120th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (114th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Stonehill Stats Leaders

Ashur Carraha has thrown for 1,429 yards (158.8 ypg) to lead Stonehill, completing 48.9% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 98 rushing yards on 40 carries.

Jermaine Corbett has carried the ball 173 times for a team-high 791 yards (87.9 per game) with five scores. He has also caught 20 passes for 145 yards.

Tom Comella has carried the ball 53 times for 247 yards (27.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Chris Domercat has hauled in 34 receptions for 485 yards (53.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Noah Canty has caught 24 passes for 269 yards (29.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

LIU Post Stats Leaders

Chris Howell has compiled 790 yards on 51.3% passing while collecting five touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 208 yards with two scores.

Davon Wells has rushed 41 times for a team-high 328 yards (32.8 per game) with two touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 24 receptions this season are good for 352 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Pat Bowen has run for 316 yards across 53 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Owen Glascoe has caught 23 passes and compiled 260 receiving yards (26.0 per game) with three touchdowns.

Aviyon Smith-Mack has racked up 179 reciving yards (17.9 ypg) this season.

