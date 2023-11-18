Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 18, when the Liberty Flames and UMass Minutemen go head to head at 1:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Flames. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

UMass vs. Liberty Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Liberty (-27.5) Under (63.5) Liberty 45, UMass 16

Week 12 FBS Independent Predictions

UMass Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 6.7% chance of a victory for the Minutemen.

The Minutemen have a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

UMass is winless against the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 27.5-point underdogs.

Minutemen games have gone over the point total in seven out of 10 opportunities (70%).

The average point total for the UMass this season is 12.4 points less than this game's over/under.

Liberty Betting Info (2023)

The Flames have a 98.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Flames have eight wins in nine games against the spread this season.

There have been five Flames games (out of nine) that went over the total this year.

The over/under for this game is 63.5 points, 7.2 more than the average point total for Liberty games this season.

Minutemen vs. Flames 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Liberty 39 20.7 37.3 22 41.5 18.8 UMass 23.5 37.4 28.4 37.8 18.6 37

