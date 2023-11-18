The UMass Minutemen (3-7) visit the No. 25 Liberty Flames (10-0) at Williams Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Liberty ranks 34th in scoring defense this season (20.7 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking 10th-best in the FBS with 39 points per game. UMass' defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, surrendering 416.1 total yards per game, which ranks 24th-worst. Offensively, it ranks 88th with 359.5 total yards per contest.

UMass vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Venue: Williams Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

UMass vs. Liberty Key Statistics

UMass Liberty 359.5 (93rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 496.4 (8th) 416.1 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.4 (40th) 154.9 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 278 (1st) 204.6 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.4 (79th) 11 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (29th) 13 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (5th)

UMass Stats Leaders

Taisun Phommachanh has thrown for 1,038 yards on 62.3% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Kay'Ron Adams is his team's leading rusher with 201 carries for 1,014 yards, or 101.4 per game. He's found paydirt nine times on the ground, as well.

Gregroy Desrosiers has racked up 285 yards on 31 carries with four touchdowns.

Anthony Simpson's 637 receiving yards (63.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 45 catches on 74 targets with three touchdowns.

George Johnson has totaled 355 receiving yards (35.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 28 receptions.

Mark Pope's 24 grabs (on 42 targets) have netted him 301 yards (30.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has been a dual threat for Liberty so far this season. He has 2,184 passing yards, completing 59.3% of his passes and throwing 26 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 705 yards (70.5 ypg) on 115 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

Quinton Cooley has racked up 1,066 yards on 181 carries while finding the end zone nine times.

CJ Daniels' 792 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 60 times and has totaled 37 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 429 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Noah Frith has been the target of 20 passes and racked up 11 catches for 221 yards, an average of 22.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

