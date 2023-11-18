The UMass Minutemen (3-7) will look to upset the No. 25 Liberty Flames (10-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Flames are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 27.5 points. An over/under of 62.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. UMass matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UMass vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

UMass vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

UMass vs. Liberty Betting Trends

UMass has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Minutemen have not covered the spread when an underdog by 27.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Liberty has compiled an 8-1-0 record against the spread this season.

