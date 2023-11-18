The UMass Minutemen (3-7) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the No. 25 Liberty Flames (10-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 as an overwhelming 27.5-point underdog. The total for this matchup has been set at 63.5 points.

Offensively, Liberty has been a top-25 unit, ranking seventh-best in the FBS by totaling 496.4 yards per game. The defense ranks 43rd (347.4 yards allowed per game). UMass ranks 88th in total yards per game (359.5), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 24th-worst in the FBS with 416.1 total yards conceded per contest.

UMass vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

Venue: Williams Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Liberty vs UMass Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Liberty -27.5 -110 -110 63.5 -105 -115 -5000 +1400

UMass Recent Performance

The Minutemen are really playing poorly of late offensively, accumulating 273.3 yards per game in their past three games (-106-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 332 (44th-ranked).

The Minutemen are -82-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (17.3 per game) and -66-worst in points allowed (32.7).

In its past three games, UMass has thrown for 90 yards per game (-122-worst in the nation), and given up 150.3 through the air (30th).

The Minutemen are 68th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (183.3), and -55-worst in rushing yards conceded (181.7).

The Minutemen have covered the spread once, and are 3-0 overall, over their past three games.

In UMass' past three contests, it has hit the over once.

UMass Betting Records & Stats

UMass' ATS record is 4-6-0 this year.

The Minutemen have been an underdog by 27.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

UMass games have gone over the point total in seven out of 10 opportunities (70%).

UMass has been an underdog in seven games this season and won two (28.6%) of those contests.

UMass has entered three games this season as the underdog by +1400 or more and is in those contests.

UMass Stats Leaders

Taisun Phommachanh has racked up 1,038 yards on 62.3% passing while recording four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kay'Ron Adams, has carried the ball 201 times for 1,014 yards (101.4 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Gregroy Desrosiers has run for 285 yards across 31 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Anthony Simpson has hauled in 637 receiving yards on 45 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

George Johnson has 28 receptions (on 45 targets) for a total of 355 yards (35.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Mark Pope's 24 grabs (on 42 targets) have netted him 301 yards (30.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Billy Wooden leads the team with five sacks, and also has five TFL and 39 tackles.

Nahji Logan is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 43 tackles, two TFL, and 0.5 sacks.

Juan Lua has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 16 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

