Week 12 AAC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Week 12 of the college football schedule includes seven games featuring AAC teams in action. Read below to see up-to-date results and the top performers.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Week 12 AAC Results
UTSA 49 South Florida 21
- Pregame Favorite: UTSA (-14.5)
- Pregame Total: 66.5
UTSA Leaders
- Passing: Frank Harris (31-for-46, 411 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Harris (10 ATT, 112 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Joshua Cephus (12 TAR, 9 REC, 163 YDS, 1 TD)
South Florida Leaders
- Passing: Byrum Brown (23-for-39, 287 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Nay'Quan Wright (16 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Sean Atkins (14 TAR, 10 REC, 92 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|UTSA
|South Florida
|643
|Total Yards
|427
|419
|Passing Yards
|287
|224
|Rushing Yards
|140
|0
|Turnovers
|2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Upcoming Week 12 AAC Games
No. 17 Tulane Green Wave at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Tulane (-9.5)
East Carolina Pirates at Navy Midshipmen
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Navy (-2.5)
SMU Mustangs at Memphis Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: SMU (-8.5)
Rice Owls at Charlotte 49ers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Rice (-2.5)
Temple Owls at UAB Blazers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Protective Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: UAB (-7.5)
North Texas Mean Green at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: North Texas (-2.5)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.