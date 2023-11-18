The college football season continues into Week 12, which features four games involving teams from the Ivy League. Wanting to see all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the article below.

Ivy League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Harvard Crimson at Yale Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Dartmouth Big Green at Brown Bears 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Columbia Lions at Cornell Big Red 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Princeton Tigers at Pennsylvania Quakers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

