MEAC teams were in action for two games in the Week 12 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Morgan State vs. Howard | Delaware State vs. North Carolina Central

Week 12 MEAC Results

Howard 14 Morgan State 7

Howard Leaders

Passing: Quinton Williams (12-for-22, 143 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Quinton Williams (12-for-22, 143 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jarett Hunter (20 ATT, 108 YDS, 1 TD)

Jarett Hunter (20 ATT, 108 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Kasey Hawthorne (4 TAR, 4 REC, 52 YDS)

Morgan State Leaders

Passing: Tahj Smith (9-for-22, 144 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Tahj Smith (9-for-22, 144 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jarin Davis (12 ATT, 74 YDS)

Jarin Davis (12 ATT, 74 YDS) Receiving: Anthony James Jr. (4 TAR, 4 REC, 51 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Howard Morgan State 382 Total Yards 260 143 Passing Yards 144 239 Rushing Yards 116 1 Turnovers 0

North Carolina Central 55 Delaware State 14

Team Stat Comparison

North Carolina Central Delaware State 669 Total Yards 384 407 Passing Yards 167 262 Rushing Yards 217 0 Turnovers 1

