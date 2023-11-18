SEC Games Today: How to Watch SEC Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 12
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football season continues into Week 12, which includes nine games involving schools from the SEC. Wanting to see all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the piece below.
SEC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|UL Monroe Warhawks at Ole Miss Rebels
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Mississippi State Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|SEC Network+
|Abilene Christian Wildcats at Texas A&M Aggies
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|SEC Network+
|Georgia Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|New Mexico State Aggies at Auburn Tigers
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|SEC Network
|Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Kentucky Wildcats at South Carolina Gamecocks
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Florida Gators at Missouri Tigers
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Georgia State Panthers at LSU Tigers
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
