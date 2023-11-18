Week 12 Southland Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Week 12 of the college football schedule included three games with Southland teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Incarnate Word vs. Houston Christian | McNeese vs. Lamar
Week 12 Southland Results
Incarnate Word 45 Houston Christian 24
Incarnate Word Leaders
- Passing: Zach Calzada (29-for-38, 407 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jarrell Wiley (14 ATT, 93 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Caleb Chapman (7 TAR, 7 REC, 170 YDS, 3 TDs)
Houston Christian Leaders
- Passing: Colby Suits (23-for-37, 202 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Darryle Evans (12 ATT, 67 YDS)
- Receiving: Karl Reynolds (6 TAR, 6 REC, 58 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Houston Christian
|Incarnate Word
|316
|Total Yards
|562
|202
|Passing Yards
|407
|114
|Rushing Yards
|155
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Lamar 52 McNeese 27
Team Stat Comparison
|Lamar
|McNeese
|387
|Total Yards
|397
|132
|Passing Yards
|210
|255
|Rushing Yards
|187
|0
|Turnovers
|2
