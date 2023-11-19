Sunday's game between the Providence Friars (2-1) and the Boston College Eagles (2-2) at Alumni Hall (RI) is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 63-61, with Providence taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Eagles' last contest was an 88-66 loss to Ohio State on Thursday.

Boston College vs. Providence Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Hall (RI) in Providence, Rhode Island

Boston College vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Providence 63, Boston College 61

Boston College Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles averaged 65.9 points per game last season (160th in college basketball) while allowing 66.7 per contest (241st in college basketball). They had a -27 scoring differential overall.

In conference play, Boston College averaged fewer points (62.3 per game) than it did overall (65.9) in 2022-23.

At home, the Eagles scored 67.9 points per game last season, 4.8 more than they averaged away (63.1).

In 2022-23, Boston College gave up 7.9 fewer points per game at home (64.6) than away (72.5).

