Sunday's game between the Baylor Bears (2-0) and the Harvard Crimson (3-1) at Ferrell Center should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-72, with Baylor taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Crimson are coming off of a 78-57 win over UMass in their last outing on Thursday.

Harvard vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Harvard vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 73, Harvard 72

Other Ivy League Predictions

Harvard Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Crimson outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game last season with a +235 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.5 points per game (61st in college basketball) and gave up 64.2 per contest (178th in college basketball).

In Ivy League games, Harvard averaged 2.1 fewer points (69.4) than overall (71.5) in 2022-23.

The Crimson scored 77.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.1 away.

In 2022-23, Harvard gave up 0.8 fewer points per game at home (61.9) than on the road (62.7).

