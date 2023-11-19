Sunday's game between the Stony Brook Seawolves (3-0) and the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-1) at Island Federal Credit Union Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-56 and heavily favors Stony Brook to come out on top. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 19.

In their last outing on Monday, the Crusaders secured a 51-41 win over UMass Lowell.

Holy Cross vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Holy Cross vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 73, Holy Cross 56

Holy Cross Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Crusaders outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game last season (scoring 61.8 points per game to rank 244th in college basketball while allowing 55.9 per contest to rank 19th in college basketball) and had a +193 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Holy Cross scored 62.4 points per game in Patriot play, and 61.8 overall.

At home, the Crusaders scored 62.0 points per game last season, 0.4 more than they averaged on the road (61.6).

At home, Holy Cross gave up 55.4 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than it allowed away (56.3).

