Holy Cross vs. IUPUI November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) will meet the Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Holy Cross vs. IUPUI Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Holy Cross Top Players (2022-23)
- Gerrale Gates: 16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Bo Montgomery: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joseph Octave: 11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Will Batchelder: 12.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nolan Dorsey: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
IUPUI Top Players (2022-23)
- Jlynn Counter: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Vincent Brady II: 10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Osten: 9.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- DJ Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jonah Carrasco: 3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Holy Cross vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|IUPUI Rank
|IUPUI AVG
|Holy Cross AVG
|Holy Cross Rank
|328th
|65.3
|Points Scored
|66.8
|306th
|337th
|76.8
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|254th
|335th
|28.3
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|6.4
|328th
|356th
|4.6
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|319th
|11.2
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|355th
|15.1
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
