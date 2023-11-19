The Harvard Crimson versus the Baylor Bears is one of three games on the Sunday college basketball schedule that includes an Ivy League team in action.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ivy League Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Pennsylvania Quakers at Siena Saints 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Harvard Crimson at Baylor Bears 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Princeton Tigers at San Diego Toreros 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 -

Follow Ivy League games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!