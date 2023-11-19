The Northeastern Huskies (1-2) battle the East Carolina Pirates (2-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the East Carolina vs. Northeastern matchup.

Northeastern vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northeastern vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Carolina Moneyline Northeastern Moneyline BetMGM East Carolina (-8.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel East Carolina (-7.5) 142.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northeastern vs. East Carolina Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northeastern compiled a 9-17-0 ATS record last season.

The Huskies were an underdog by 8.5 points or more eight times last season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

East Carolina won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Last season, 17 Pirates games hit the over.

