Sunday's game features the East Carolina Pirates (2-1) and the Northeastern Huskies (1-2) facing off at Minges Coliseum (on November 19) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-70 win for East Carolina.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Northeastern vs. East Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Northeastern vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 75, Northeastern 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Northeastern vs. East Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: East Carolina (-5.4)

East Carolina (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Northeastern Performance Insights

Northeastern was 328th in the country last season with 65.3 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 231st with 71.7 points allowed per game.

The Huskies pulled down 32.9 boards per game (107th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 29.8 rebounds per contest (90th-ranked).

Last season Northeastern ranked 211th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 12.6 per game.

The Huskies ranked 13th-worst in the nation with 9.5 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, they averaged 13.9 turnovers per game (332nd-ranked in college basketball).

The Huskies ranked 219th in the country with 7.0 treys per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 231st with a 33.2% shooting percentage from three-point land.

With 6.0 threes conceded per game, Northeastern ranked 38th in the nation. It gave up a 34.9% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 256th in college basketball.

Last year Northeastern took 62.8% two-pointers, accounting for 70.4% of the team's baskets. It shot 37.2% from beyond the arc (29.6% of the team's baskets).

