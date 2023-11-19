The East Carolina Pirates (1-0) play the Northeastern Huskies (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Northeastern vs. East Carolina Game Information

Northeastern Top Players (2022-23)

Jahmyl Telfort: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

East Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Brandon Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Northeastern vs. East Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)

East Carolina Rank East Carolina AVG Northeastern AVG Northeastern Rank 252nd 68.8 Points Scored 65.3 328th 193rd 70.5 Points Allowed 71.7 231st 74th 33.5 Rebounds 32.9 107th 39th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 7 219th 169th 13.1 Assists 12.6 211th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 13.9 332nd

