Northeastern vs. East Carolina: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The East Carolina Pirates (2-1) and the Northeastern Huskies (1-2) take the floor at Minges Coliseum on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Northeastern vs. East Carolina Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Greenville, North Carolina
- Venue: Minges Coliseum
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Huskies Betting Records & Stats
- Last year 16 of Northeastern's games went over the point total.
- The Huskies covered the spread nine times in 30 games last year.
- East Carolina put together a 20-11-0 ATS record last season compared to the 9-17-0 mark from Northeastern.
Northeastern vs. East Carolina Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|East Carolina
|68.8
|134.1
|70.5
|142.2
|140.3
|Northeastern
|65.3
|134.1
|71.7
|142.2
|135.3
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Northeastern Insights & Trends
- The Huskies put up an average of 65.3 points per game last year, 5.2 fewer points than the 70.5 the Pirates allowed to opponents.
- Northeastern went 4-1 against the spread and 5-3 overall when it scored more than 70.5 points last season.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Northeastern vs. East Carolina Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|East Carolina
|20-11-0
|17-14-0
|Northeastern
|9-17-0
|16-10-0
Northeastern vs. East Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|East Carolina
|Northeastern
|10-6
|Home Record
|6-6
|2-9
|Away Record
|3-12
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-9-0
|72.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|65.8
|63.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.8
|10-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.