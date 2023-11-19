The East Carolina Pirates (2-1) and the Northeastern Huskies (1-2) take the floor at Minges Coliseum on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Northeastern vs. East Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Last year 16 of Northeastern's games went over the point total.

The Huskies covered the spread nine times in 30 games last year.

East Carolina put together a 20-11-0 ATS record last season compared to the 9-17-0 mark from Northeastern.

Northeastern vs. East Carolina Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total East Carolina 68.8 134.1 70.5 142.2 140.3 Northeastern 65.3 134.1 71.7 142.2 135.3

Additional Northeastern Insights & Trends

The Huskies put up an average of 65.3 points per game last year, 5.2 fewer points than the 70.5 the Pirates allowed to opponents.

Northeastern went 4-1 against the spread and 5-3 overall when it scored more than 70.5 points last season.

Northeastern vs. East Carolina Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) East Carolina 20-11-0 17-14-0 Northeastern 9-17-0 16-10-0

Northeastern vs. East Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

East Carolina Northeastern 10-6 Home Record 6-6 2-9 Away Record 3-12 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.8 63.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.8 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

