Sunday's contest between the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-2) and Stonehill Skyhawks (0-5) going head to head at Gallagher Center has a projected final score of 77-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Niagara, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Skyhawks are coming off of a 60-39 loss to Buffalo in their most recent outing on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stonehill vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stonehill vs. Niagara Score Prediction

Prediction: Niagara 77, Stonehill 60

Other NEC Predictions

Stonehill Schedule Analysis

The Skyhawks have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (one).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Stonehill is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stonehill Leaders

Maureen Stapleton: 4.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 39.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

4.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 39.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Jada Thornton: 11.0 PTS, 32.5 FG%

11.0 PTS, 32.5 FG% Anna Boruta: 9.6 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

9.6 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Paige Martin: 3.4 PTS, 26.1 FG%

3.4 PTS, 26.1 FG% Brooke Paquette: 6.2 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

Stonehill Performance Insights

The Skyhawks are being outscored by 22.4 points per game, with a -112 scoring differential overall. They put up 50.2 points per game (340th in college basketball), and allow 72.6 per outing (283rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.