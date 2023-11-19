Sunday's game that pits the UMass Minutewomen (1-3) against the Monmouth Hawks (1-2) at OceanFirst Bank Center should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-61 in favor of UMass. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Minutewomen's last game was a 78-57 loss to Harvard on Thursday.

UMass vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey How to Watch on TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

UMass vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 62, Monmouth 61

Other A-10 Predictions

UMass Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Minutewomen's +439 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 76.2 points per game (25th in college basketball) while giving up 63.3 per contest (148th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, UMass scored 74.9 points per game in A-10 play, and 76.2 overall.

At home, the Minutewomen averaged 75.1 points per game last season. Away, they scored 76.7.

UMass conceded 62.0 points per game at home last season, and the same number on the road.

