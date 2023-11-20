Coming off a win last time out, the Boston Bruins will visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (who also won their most recent game) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Tune in to ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN to see the Bruins and the Lightning hit the ice.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Bruins vs Lightning Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have allowed 32 total goals (only two per game), the fewest in league play.

The Bruins' 55 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Bruins have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 16 11 16 27 17 8 0% Brad Marchand 16 7 11 18 11 7 20% Charlie McAvoy 12 3 11 14 12 2 - Pavel Zacha 16 6 7 13 7 6 51.3% Charlie Coyle 16 5 8 13 5 5 53.5%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning give up 3.6 goals per game (65 in total), 28th in the NHL.

The Lightning's 63 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them third in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Lightning have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that stretch.

Lightning Key Players