The Boston Bruins (13-1-2) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-4) at Amalie Arena on Monday, November 20 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN. The Bruins took down the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 in their last game, while the Lightning are coming off a 6-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

The Bruins have gone 7-1-2 over the last 10 games, totaling 36 total goals (10 power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 30.3%). They have allowed 25 goals to their opponents.

Bruins vs. Lightning Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final result of Bruins 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-140)

Bruins (-140) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)

Bruins vs Lightning Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have finished 2-2-4 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 13-1-2.

Boston is 3-1-2 (eight points) in its six games decided by one goal.

Boston has scored exactly two goals in two games this season (1-0-1 record, three points).

The Bruins have scored at least three goals in 14 games (12-1-1, 25 points).

In the seven games when Boston has scored a single power-play goal, it went 4-1-2 to record 10 points.

In the eight games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 7-0-1 (15 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in eight games. The Bruins finished 6-1-1 in those matchups (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 10th 3.44 Goals Scored 3.5 9th 1st 2 Goals Allowed 3.61 27th 10th 32.4 Shots 29.7 21st 15th 30.4 Shots Allowed 32.4 24th 9th 23.64% Power Play % 31.67% 4th 1st 91.53% Penalty Kill % 85.19% 8th

Bruins vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

