Oddsmakers have set player props for David Pastrnak, Nikita Kucherov and others when the Boston Bruins visit the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bruins vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) and plays an average of 19:03 per game.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 3 3 6 at Sabres Nov. 14 1 2 3 3 at Canadiens Nov. 11 0 1 1 6 vs. Islanders Nov. 9 1 2 3 5 at Stars Nov. 6 0 1 1 3

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Brad Marchand has totaled 18 points (1.1 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 2 2 3 at Sabres Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 11 1 1 2 5 vs. Islanders Nov. 9 0 2 2 2 at Stars Nov. 6 1 0 1 5

Charlie McAvoy Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Charlie McAvoy has scored three goals and added 11 assists through 12 games for Boston.

McAvoy Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 1 0 1 2 at Sabres Nov. 14 0 2 2 1 at Canadiens Nov. 11 0 2 2 3 vs. Islanders Nov. 9 0 0 0 0 at Stars Nov. 6 0 0 0 0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Kucherov has scored 13 goals (0.7 per game) and put up 14 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Tampa Bay offense with 27 total points (1.5 per game). He takes 4.3 shots per game, shooting 16.9%.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 18 2 1 3 6 at Blackhawks Nov. 16 0 1 1 4 at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 1 0 1 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Brayden Point has helped lead the attack for Tampa Bay this season with seven goals and 16 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 18 0 2 2 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 16 1 2 3 6 at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 1 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 0 1 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.