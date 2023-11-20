The Charlotte Hornets (3-9) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Boston Celtics (11-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-BOS. The over/under is set at 232.5 for the matchup.

Celtics vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -8.5 232.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 232.5 points in three of 13 games this season.

Boston has had an average of 222.6 points in its games this season, 9.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Celtics are 8-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Boston has been favored 12 times and won 10, or 83.3%, of those games.

Boston has been at least a -400 moneyline favorite eight times this season and won all of those games.

The Celtics have a 80% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Celtics vs Hornets Additional Info

Celtics vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 3 23.1% 117.2 230.3 105.5 228.1 225 Hornets 7 58.3% 113.1 230.3 122.6 228.1 231.7

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

Boston has a better record against the spread when playing at home (4-1-0) than it does in road games (4-4-0).

The Celtics score 117.2 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 122.6 the Hornets allow.

Boston has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when putting up more than 122.6 points.

Celtics vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Celtics and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 8-5 6-3 6-7 Hornets 5-7 1-2 8-4

Celtics vs. Hornets Point Insights

Celtics Hornets 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 3-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-5 3-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-6 105.5 Points Allowed (PG) 122.6 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 7-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-1 10-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-2

