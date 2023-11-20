The Charlotte Hornets (3-9) will host the Boston Celtics (11-2) after losing six home games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Celtics.

Celtics vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo

Celtics vs Hornets Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.

In games Boston shoots better than 49.7% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Celtics are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 12th.

The Celtics put up 5.4 fewer points per game (117.2) than the Hornets allow (122.6).

When Boston scores more than 122.6 points, it is 3-0.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics put up 125.2 points per game at home, compared to 112.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 13.1 points per contest.

Boston is giving up 102.8 points per game this season at home, which is 4.3 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (107.1).

The Celtics are averaging 17.8 three-pointers per game with a 41.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is three more threes and 8.1% points better than they're averaging away from home (14.8 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

Celtics Injuries