How to Watch the Celtics vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (3-9) will host the Boston Celtics (11-2) after losing six home games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Celtics vs Hornets Additional Info
|Celtics vs Hornets Injury Report
|Celtics vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Hornets Prediction
|Celtics vs Hornets Players to Watch
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.
- In games Boston shoots better than 49.7% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Celtics are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 12th.
- The Celtics put up 5.4 fewer points per game (117.2) than the Hornets allow (122.6).
- When Boston scores more than 122.6 points, it is 3-0.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics put up 125.2 points per game at home, compared to 112.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 13.1 points per contest.
- Boston is giving up 102.8 points per game this season at home, which is 4.3 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (107.1).
- The Celtics are averaging 17.8 three-pointers per game with a 41.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is three more threes and 8.1% points better than they're averaging away from home (14.8 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Derrick White
|Out
|Personal
|Al Horford
|Out
|Nir - Rest
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.