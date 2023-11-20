Monday's 7:00 PM ET matchup between the Boston Celtics (11-2) and the Charlotte Hornets (3-9) at Spectrum Center features the Celtics' Jayson Tatum as a player to watch.

Celtics vs. Hornets

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: BSSE, NBCS-BOS

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics were victorious in their most recent game versus the Grizzlies, 102-100, on Sunday. Kristaps Porzingis starred with 26 points, plus eight boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kristaps Porzingis 26 8 1 1 6 0 Jayson Tatum 20 9 5 1 1 1 Sam Hauser 15 4 0 2 0 5

Celtics vs Hornets

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum averages 29.7 points, 8.3 boards and 4.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Jaylen Brown puts up 24.7 points, 6.0 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 45.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in league).

Porzingis is putting up 20.7 points, 1.3 assists and 7.7 boards per game.

Derrick White's numbers for the season are 15.0 points, 4.3 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.3 points, 4.0 assists and 6.3 boards per game.

