In the upcoming tilt versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Charlie Coyle to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Coyle stats and insights

In three of 16 games this season, Coyle has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.

Coyle has scored two goals on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 19.2% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 65 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Coyle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 18:05 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:35 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:09 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 4 3 1 17:18 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:29 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:44 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:00 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 19:22 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:13 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 19:32 Home L 4-3 OT

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

