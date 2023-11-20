Charlie Coyle will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Monday at Amalie Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Coyle against the Lightning, we have lots of info to help.

Charlie Coyle vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Coyle Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Coyle has averaged 17:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Coyle has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 16 games played, including multiple goals once.

Coyle has a point in nine of 16 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Coyle has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 16 games played, including multiple assists once.

Coyle's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Coyle has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Coyle Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 65 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 16 Games 4 13 Points 1 5 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

