In the upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Charlie McAvoy to light the lamp for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

McAvoy stats and insights

McAvoy has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.

McAvoy averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 65 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

McAvoy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 23:56 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 24:21 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 26:44 Away L 3-2 OT 10/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 21:19 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 21:24 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 3 0 3 26:11 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:28 Away W 3-0 10/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 24:57 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Kings 0 0 0 26:39 Away W 4-2 10/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:50 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.