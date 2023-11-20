The Boston Bruins, including David Pastrnak, will be on the ice Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Prop bets for Pastrnak are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

David Pastrnak vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +135)

1.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Pastrnak has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 19:03 on the ice per game.

Pastrnak has scored a goal in a game nine times this year over 16 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Pastrnak has a point in 13 games this season (out of 16), including multiple points nine times.

Pastrnak has an assist in 11 of 16 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Pastrnak has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pastrnak going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.6%.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 65 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 16 Games 4 27 Points 2 11 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

