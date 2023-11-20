Should you wager on Hampus Lindholm to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

  • Lindholm has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Lindholm's shooting percentage is 3.7%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have given up 65 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:46 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 22:07 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:56 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:56 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 24:25 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:29 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 30:16 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 28:06 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:21 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 24:50 Home L 4-3 OT

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

