Will Jakub Lauko Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 20?
Will Jakub Lauko light the lamp when the Boston Bruins square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Lauko stats and insights
- Lauko is yet to score through nine games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
- Lauko has no points on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 65 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Lauko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|11:30
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|10:39
|Away
|W 4-2
|10/19/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|8:56
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|6:25
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/11/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:25
|Home
|W 3-1
Bruins vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
