When the Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will John Beecher find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John Beecher score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Beecher stats and insights

In one of 16 games this season, Beecher scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

Beecher has zero points on the power play.

Beecher's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 65 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Beecher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:22 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:50 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:22 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:41 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:05 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:58 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 7:53 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 8:06 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:45 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:33 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.