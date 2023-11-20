Will Mason Lohrei Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 20?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mason Lohrei a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Mason Lohrei score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Lohrei stats and insights
- In one of seven games this season, Lohrei scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
- Lohrei has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are conceding 65 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
