For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mason Lohrei a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Mason Lohrei score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Lohrei stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Lohrei scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.

Lohrei has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 65 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

