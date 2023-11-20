How to Watch Northeastern vs. Kennesaw State on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northeastern Huskies (2-2) hit the court against the Kennesaw State Owls (3-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on ESPN+.
Northeastern vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- UNC Wilmington vs Murray State (1:30 PM ET | November 20)
- San Jose State vs Hampton (3:15 PM ET | November 20)
Northeastern Stats Insights
- The Huskies shot 41.8% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 43.0% the Owls allowed to opponents.
- Northeastern went 8-5 when it shot higher than 43.0% from the field.
- The Huskies were the 107th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Owls finished 192nd.
- Last year, the Huskies averaged just 3.7 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Owls gave up (69.0).
- Northeastern went 5-3 last season when scoring more than 69.0 points.
Northeastern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northeastern posted 65.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 1.0 points per contest.
- Defensively the Huskies were better in home games last season, giving up 66.8 points per game, compared to 76.6 in away games.
- Northeastern drained 7.3 treys per game both at home and on the road. In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.5% in home games and 34.7% away from home.
Northeastern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ La Salle
|L 79-74
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Harvard
|L 80-56
|Lavietes Pavilion
|11/19/2023
|@ East Carolina
|W 82-76
|Minges Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|@ Princeton
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
