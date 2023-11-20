The Northeastern Huskies (2-2) hit the court against the Kennesaw State Owls (3-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on ESPN+.

Northeastern vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Northeastern Stats Insights

  • The Huskies shot 41.8% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 43.0% the Owls allowed to opponents.
  • Northeastern went 8-5 when it shot higher than 43.0% from the field.
  • The Huskies were the 107th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Owls finished 192nd.
  • Last year, the Huskies averaged just 3.7 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Owls gave up (69.0).
  • Northeastern went 5-3 last season when scoring more than 69.0 points.

Northeastern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northeastern posted 65.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 1.0 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Huskies were better in home games last season, giving up 66.8 points per game, compared to 76.6 in away games.
  • Northeastern drained 7.3 treys per game both at home and on the road. In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.5% in home games and 34.7% away from home.

Northeastern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ La Salle L 79-74 Tom Gola Arena
11/14/2023 @ Harvard L 80-56 Lavietes Pavilion
11/19/2023 @ East Carolina W 82-76 Minges Coliseum
11/20/2023 Kennesaw State - Minges Coliseum
11/21/2023 Georgia Southern - Minges Coliseum
11/25/2023 @ Princeton - Jadwin Gymnasium

