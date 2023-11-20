The Northeastern Huskies (2-2) hit the court against the Kennesaw State Owls (3-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on ESPN+.

Northeastern vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Northeastern Stats Insights

The Huskies shot 41.8% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 43.0% the Owls allowed to opponents.

Northeastern went 8-5 when it shot higher than 43.0% from the field.

The Huskies were the 107th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Owls finished 192nd.

Last year, the Huskies averaged just 3.7 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Owls gave up (69.0).

Northeastern went 5-3 last season when scoring more than 69.0 points.

Northeastern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northeastern posted 65.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 1.0 points per contest.

Defensively the Huskies were better in home games last season, giving up 66.8 points per game, compared to 76.6 in away games.

Northeastern drained 7.3 treys per game both at home and on the road. In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.5% in home games and 34.7% away from home.

Northeastern Upcoming Schedule