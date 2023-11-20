Monday's contest between the Northeastern Huskies (2-2) and the Kennesaw State Owls (3-1) at Minges Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-74 and heavily favors Northeastern to take home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 20.

According to our computer prediction, Northeastern is projected to cover the spread (3.5) against Kennesaw State. The two sides are expected to go over the 147.5 total.

Northeastern vs. Kennesaw State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

Minges Coliseum Line: Northeastern -3.5

Northeastern -3.5 Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): Northeastern -165, Kennesaw State +140

Northeastern vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 85, Kennesaw State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Northeastern vs. Kennesaw State

Pick ATS: Northeastern (-3.5)



Northeastern (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (147.5)



Northeastern Performance Insights

With 65.3 points scored per game and 71.7 points allowed last season, Northeastern was 328th in college basketball offensively and 231st on defense.

At 32.9 rebounds per game and 29.8 rebounds allowed, the Huskies were 107th and 90th in the nation, respectively, last year.

With 12.6 assists per game last season, Northeastern was 211th in the country.

At 7.0 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc last year, the Huskies were 219th and 231st in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Northeastern was 38th in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.0 last year. It was 256th in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.9%.

Northeastern attempted 37.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last year, and 62.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.6% of Northeastern's buckets were 3-pointers, and 70.4% were 2-pointers.

