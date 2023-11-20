The Northeastern Huskies (1-0) play the Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Northeastern vs. Kennesaw State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northeastern Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northeastern Top Players (2022-23)

Jahmyl Telfort: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Chris Doherty: 8.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Joe Pridgen: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Coleman Stucke: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Alexander Nwagha: 4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kennesaw State Top Players (2022-23)

Terrell Burden: 13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Chris Youngblood: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Demond Robinson: 11 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

11 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Brandon Stroud: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Spencer Rodgers: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northeastern vs. Kennesaw State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northeastern Rank Northeastern AVG Kennesaw State AVG Kennesaw State Rank 328th 65.3 Points Scored 75 95th 231st 71.7 Points Allowed 69 141st 107th 32.9 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 7.6 266th 219th 7 3pt Made 8.2 85th 211th 12.6 Assists 14.3 88th 332nd 13.9 Turnovers 12 200th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.