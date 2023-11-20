The Northeastern Huskies (2-2) are favored by 2.5 points against the Kennesaw State Owls (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 147.5.

Northeastern vs. Kennesaw State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Venue: Minges Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northeastern -2.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northeastern Betting Records & Stats

Of Northeastern's 26 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 147.5 points six times.

Northeastern games had an average of 137.0 points last season, 10.5 less than this game's over/under.

Northeastern won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Northeastern won 63.6% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (7-4).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, the Huskies had a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

Northeastern has an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.

Northeastern vs. Kennesaw State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 147.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northeastern 6 23.1% 65.3 140.3 71.7 140.7 135.3 Kennesaw State 13 44.8% 75.0 140.3 69.0 140.7 143.1

Additional Northeastern Insights & Trends

Last year, the Huskies averaged 65.3 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 69.0 the Owls gave up.

Northeastern went 4-1 against the spread and 5-3 overall last season when scoring more than 69.0 points.

Northeastern vs. Kennesaw State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northeastern 9-17-0 4-5 16-10-0 Kennesaw State 20-9-0 9-1 17-12-0

Northeastern vs. Kennesaw State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northeastern Kennesaw State 6-6 Home Record 15-1 3-12 Away Record 10-6 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 64.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

