On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins match up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Pavel Zacha going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Zacha stats and insights

  • Zacha has scored in six of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He has an 18.8% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 65 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Zacha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:20 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 17:27 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 22:41 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:41 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:11 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:17 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 21:10 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:50 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 19:57 Home L 4-3 OT

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

