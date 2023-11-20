Will Pavel Zacha Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 20?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins match up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Pavel Zacha going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Zacha stats and insights
- Zacha has scored in six of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has an 18.8% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 65 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Zacha recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|15:20
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|17:27
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|22:41
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:41
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:11
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|21:17
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|20:28
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|21:10
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|18:50
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|19:57
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.