The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This contest is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
Purdue Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.
  • Purdue went 19-1 when it shot better than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 44th.
  • Last year, the Boilermakers put up 72.7 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 73.4 the Bulldogs gave up.
  • Purdue went 17-1 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Gonzaga Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 52.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.5 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers had given up to their opponents (41.6%).
  • Gonzaga went 26-3 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs were the 44th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 16th.
  • The Bulldogs scored 23.4 more points per game last year (86.1) than the Boilermakers allowed (62.7).
  • Gonzaga had a 13-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Purdue fared better in home games last season, averaging 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game when playing on the road.
  • Defensively the Boilermakers played better in home games last year, allowing 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 on the road.
  • Purdue drained 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6.0 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Gonzaga averaged 8.1 more points per game at home (92.9) than on the road (84.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 9.0 fewer points per game at home (69.4) than away (78.4).
  • At home, Gonzaga sunk 7.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (7.6). Gonzaga's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.1%) than on the road (40.0%) too.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena
11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Yale W 86-71 McCarthey Athletic Center
11/14/2023 Eastern Oregon W 123-57 McCarthey Athletic Center
11/20/2023 Purdue - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 CSU Bakersfield - McCarthey Athletic Center
12/2/2023 USC - MGM Grand Garden Arena

