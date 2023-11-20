The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-4) will attempt to break a four-game road slide when squaring off against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-4) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stonehill vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stonehill Stats Insights

The Skyhawks have shot at a 34.3% rate from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points below the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Lions have averaged.

The Skyhawks are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 323rd.

The Skyhawks' 58.2 points per game are 14.3 fewer points than the 72.5 the Lions allow.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stonehill Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Stonehill scored 69.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 64.4.

The Skyhawks allowed 64.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 away.

At home, Stonehill drained 9 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Stonehill's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.1%) than away (34.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stonehill Upcoming Schedule