The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-4) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when visiting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. The contest airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Stonehill matchup.

Stonehill vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stonehill vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stonehill vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Trends

Stonehill has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Skyhawks have covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Texas A&M-Commerce has won two games against the spread this season.

Games featuring the Lions have hit the over just once this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.