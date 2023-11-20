Monday's game that pits the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-4) versus the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-4) at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-63 in favor of Texas A&M-Commerce, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 20.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stonehill vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Commerce, Texas

Commerce, Texas Venue: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stonehill vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-Commerce 75, Stonehill 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Stonehill vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M-Commerce (-11.5)

Texas A&M-Commerce (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 137.8

Both Texas A&M-Commerce and Stonehill are 2-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. One of the Lions' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Skyhawks' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Stonehill Performance Insights

The Skyhawks' -150 scoring differential (being outscored by 30 points per game) is a result of putting up 58.2 points per game (353rd in college basketball) while allowing 88.2 per contest (354th in college basketball).

Stonehill is 354th in the nation at 26.2 rebounds per game. That's 14.4 fewer than the 40.6 its opponents average.

Stonehill hits 4.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 8 (140th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 12.4.

Stonehill has committed 15.4 turnovers per game (332nd in college basketball), 2.2 more than the 13.2 it forces (161st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.