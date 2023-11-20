The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-4) host the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-4) at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Stonehill vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Skyhawks Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in three of the Skyhawks' five games with a set total.

Stonehill are 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Both Texas A&M-Commerce and Stonehill have covered the spread 40% of the time this year, resulting in a 2-3-0 ATS record for the Lions and a 2-3-0 tally for the Skyhawks.

Stonehill vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M-Commerce 64.5 122.7 72.5 160.7 141.5 Stonehill 58.2 122.7 88.2 160.7 141.3

Additional Stonehill Insights & Trends

The Skyhawks score an average of 58.2 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 72.5 the Lions allow.

Stonehill vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M-Commerce 2-3-0 1-4-0 Stonehill 2-3-0 3-2-0

Stonehill vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Home/Away Splits

Texas A&M-Commerce Stonehill 1-0 Home Record 1-0 1-4 Away Record 0-4 0-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-0-0 2-3-0 Away ATS Record 1-3-0 113 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 57 54.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.5 0-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-1-0 1-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-1-0

