Two streaking squads meet when the No. 5 UConn Huskies (4-0) visit the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (4-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Huskies are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Longhorns, victors in four in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UConn vs. Texas Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UConn Stats Insights

Last season, the Huskies had a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.9% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Longhorns' opponents made.

In games UConn shot higher than 42.5% from the field, it went 17-1 overall.

The Huskies were the 10th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Longhorns ranked 183rd.

Last year, the Huskies put up 78.6 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 67.8 the Longhorns allowed.

UConn went 23-4 last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns shot at a 47.3% rate from the field last season, 7.4 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.

Texas compiled a 22-6 straight up record in games it shot over 39.9% from the field.

The Longhorns were the 183rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished seventh.

The Longhorns scored an average of 78 points per game last year, 13.9 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed to opponents.

Texas had a 21-3 record last season when giving up fewer than 78.6 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, UConn posted 13.2 more points per game (83.3) than it did in road games (70.1).

In 2022-23, the Huskies allowed 63.9 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 65.8.

UConn drained 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was one more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged in road games (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas scored more points at home (84.8 per game) than away (69.4) last season.

At home, the Longhorns allowed 67.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.

Texas sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (31.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/11/2023 Stonehill W 107-67 XL Center 11/14/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 87-53 XL Center 11/19/2023 Indiana W 77-57 Madison Square Garden 11/20/2023 Texas - Madison Square Garden 11/24/2023 Manhattan - XL Center 11/27/2023 New Hampshire - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Texas Upcoming Schedule