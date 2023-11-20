The Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-2) square off against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on ESPN+.

UMass-Lowell vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey TV: ESPN+

UMass-Lowell Stats Insights

The River Hawks shot at a 48.4% clip from the field last season, 5.0 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Peacocks averaged.

UMass-Lowell put together a 20-1 straight up record in games it shot over 43.4% from the field.

The River Hawks were the 18th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Peacocks finished 15th.

The River Hawks averaged 12.9 more points per game last year (78.0) than the Peacocks allowed (65.1).

UMass-Lowell put together a 24-3 record last season in games it scored more than 65.1 points.

UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UMass-Lowell averaged 83.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.0.

The River Hawks gave up fewer points at home (61.7 per game) than on the road (70.2) last season.

Beyond the arc, UMass-Lowell made fewer triples away (6.2 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (36.0%) than at home (40.1%) as well.

