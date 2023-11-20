Monday's game between the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-2) and the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-1) at Yanitelli Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-67, with Saint Peter's coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 20.

The matchup has no set line.

UMass-Lowell vs. Saint Peter's Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Jersey City, New Jersey Venue: Yanitelli Center

UMass-Lowell vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Peter's 68, UMass-Lowell 67

Spread & Total Prediction for UMass-Lowell vs. Saint Peter's

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Peter's (-0.4)

Saint Peter's (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 134.5

UMass-Lowell Performance Insights

UMass-Lowell scored 78.0 points per game (36th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while surrendering 66.0 points per contest (61st-ranked).

The River Hawks played well in terms of rebounding, as they ranked 18th-best in college basketball in rebounds (35.7 per game) and 15th-best in rebounds allowed (27.5 per contest).

UMass-Lowell averaged 14.5 assists per game, which ranked them 75th in the country.

The River Hawks were 316th in college basketball with 13.4 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 95th with 13.0 forced turnovers per game.

The River Hawks ranked 15th-best in college basketball with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.1%. They ranked 229th in college basketball by making 6.9 three-pointers per contest.

With 6.2 threes conceded per game, UMass-Lowell was 51st in college basketball. It gave up a 33.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 149th in college basketball.

Of the shots attempted by UMass-Lowell last year, 69% of them were two-pointers (75.5% of the team's made baskets) and 31% were three-pointers (24.5%).

